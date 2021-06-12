Sound Off for June 13, 2021

Thank you

I commend the Sun Herald’s reporting on their investigations into police conduct. In hyper-conservative South Mississippi, it takes true journalistic courage to investigate and report stories that a large segment of the population will disagree with, find uncomfortable or oppose. Democracy is dependent upon the public’s ability to access information on the conduct of their government.

Kindness

Today I saw a lady walk out of a wooded area on my street. She appeared disoriented. She asked for water. My first thought was to ignore her and keep walking, but I gave her some. She asked me to call a number for someone to come get her. I did. I don’t know her situation, and I don’t care. This what human beings do.

Wind farm

Now that the Public Service Commission has approved a 13,000-acre, electric-producing turbine farm in Tunica County, with up to 100 wind turbines, have the owners estimated how many thousands upon thousands of birds will be killed annually by the turbine blades?

Really, mayor?

Billy Hewes says we’ve come a long way with infrastructure. Aren’t roads part of that? You are sadly mistaken if you’ve come a long way with the roads.

Email change

Cable One aka Sparklight is discontinuing email service. The creation of a new email and transfer of all saved emails is critical. “Effective July 22 emails will be deleted and unrecoverable.“ Every business and individual with whom you communicate by email will have to be notified of your new email address.

Sixth sense

I have discovered that people can have a sixth sense. I call mine “Disbelief.” I don’t believe anything I see or hear from any politician’s mouth, news outlet or social media outlet.

Pride

Thank you, Shea Dobson, for giving Ocean Springs some Pride. I’m sorry Mr. Impey is afraid he will be considered gay by association and doth protest too much.

