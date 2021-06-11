Sound Off for June 12, 2021

Recycle

In response to the individual who was inquiring where to recycle plastic bags, I see that the Sangani Walmart in D’Iberville still has the recycle bins in the front of the store. Also, the Biloxi and Gulfport farmer’s markets could use plastic bags, egg cartons and plastic planters.

Recovery patience

We just had the tree company in our yard removing dead limbs out of high oaks. It was all from Zeta but Diamondhead is a community full of many trees and it took that long for them to get to us because of many trees on or over houses coming first.

Sad story

The sad story of date rape drugs being put into drinks in Ocean Springs bars is nothing new. It happens all over the place. Never accept a drink from a stranger. Never turn your back on your drink. Whilst going to the loo, have a friend cover or watch your drink. The life you save may be your own.

Screaming hosts

Has anyone noticed that hosts snd hostesses for “talk shows” and “game shows” scream at the audience which I find personally rude and offensive. Where has our culture descended to when screaming communication is accepted and endorsed?

Education

Being educated is not defined by how many degrees you possess, but by factors such as how well you can distinguish between fact and fiction. Educated people question everything with an open mind and act responsibly based on reality. I have lots of degrees, but I know many with just a GED or high school diploma who are way better-educated than me.

Cyber protection?

Do we have confidence our local utilities have ongoing cyber protection? Let us know!

Young, strong and healthy

Some day you will not be as young. Don’t be young, strong and stupid, get vaccinated so you won’t die of the third-time around of COVID, like my grandmother did in 1919 from the 1918 flu.

