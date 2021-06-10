Sound Off for June 11, 2021

Gulfport garbage

When is the Gulfport garbage contract going to run out? Now, on top of poor service, everybody’s trash cans are falling to pieces too.

Hit and run

Glad they caught half the motorcycle hit-and-run duo. I’m wondering if the penalty will be a fine and a couple hours of community service? Also wish they would provide a list of all the people they confided in who kept quiet, and charge them too. No one goes home after something like that and doesn’t talk about it.

Black men dying

There is way too much about Black men dying at the hand of the law. Men who have criminal history will usually resist arrest and then compromise themselves. Most people know this. Who are you trying to fool?

Men in blue

Do you not have anything to report on local Mississippi Gulf Coast besides anti-police stories? Now we have Hattiesburg news on our front page. There are a lot of interesting stories to be told on the Coast without knocking our great men in blue.

Errant behavior

Today’s headline non-story from Hattiesburg is of no interest to the Coast besides being configured to look like police errant behavior. The driver is a con man who can’t be found. Then there were two days about a drunk who drove his truck at a policeman and was justifiably shot.

Defensive driving

I come to a complete stop at all intersections even when I have the right of way, because too many ignore the fact that I have the right of way and don’t stop or yield. It’s called defensive driving and is the reason I haven’t had an accident in almost 40 years.

Crocheted bags

A few years ago, ladies at the Woolmarket Senior Center collected grocery bags and crocheted them into thick mats for the homeless. I suggest that the writer who wondered what to do with the bags to contact the Senior Center to see if the bags might be needed.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com