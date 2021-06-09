Sound Off for June 10, 2021

Shine the light

Thank you, Sun Herald, for bringing to light the killing of Leonard Parker. Your reporting is excellent. This is why we need the mainstream media.

Elections

Seems all the old treadmill incumbents won in the local elections. They also seem to have all won by wide margins. Ah, another bunch of years of favoritism, nothing getting done, and your sewers being clogged and roads looking like the five-diamond path up Mt. Everest.

Recycle plastic bags

I recently recycled a large quantity of plastic bags at the Pass Christian Walmart. Some stores are not accepting them yet. All Rouses stores do.

Stop using plastic

Plastic bags are one of the lowest-quality plastics there are, and out of the total volume of all single-use plastics submitted for recycling in the U.S., less than 5% is even recycled. Virtually all of the plastic you’re putting out to your recycle bins is being shipped to poor countries where it’s being burned in huge putrid, polluting fields where it contaminates local communities with toxins. Refuse, reduce, reuse.

Recycling bin

Winn-Dixie in Long Beach has bins for recycling plastic bags.

Sportsplex

Kudos to the sporting complex in Pascagoula. I went to an All-Star tournament in Pascagoula, paid a $5 entry fee to watch my grandson play ball. Beautiful complex with a fully functioning scoreboard. At the Gulfport Sportsplex this past weekend we paid a $10 entry to watch a travel league tournament with players from all around the area and absolutely no functioning scoreboards on any of the fields. Come on, Gulfport!

Fellow drivers

When approaching intersection, drivers, please don’t get mad at me for possibly pulling out in front of you. It’s hard to tell your intentions sometimes, and cannot tell if you are waving me to go or not. But then I can’t tell if you’re cussing me either. Why? Because your windows are illegally dark tinted and I can’t see you.

