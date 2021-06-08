Sound Off for June 9, 2021

Not welcomed

To “Re: shot in the dark,” How dare you refer to Gulfport Police as “dirty cops.” Where is your hate for them coming from? Your subversive remarks are not welcomed.

Local shootings

It appears the shootings that are a weekly occurrence in Jackson, Meridian, Chicago and other cities have come to the Coast. I guess it’s all AK-47 rifles traveling from city to city right?

Bay parking

Bay St. Louis recently hosted the pirate parade event. The ladies and female spectators did much to contribute to the ambiance and fellowship of the event. The only negative was a property owner having eight vehicles towed away from an unmarked lot.

Plastic bags

Does anyone know where you can take plastic bags to be recycled? I inquired at Walmart and they are no longer taking them. I checked with Waste Pro and they do not accept them as a recyclable. So, what do we do with them?

Time for a new bridge

The Popps Ferry bridge replacement project has been studied for years, but now is the time to do something about it. It seems like every other day the Popps Ferry bridge is broken. It is a main hurricane evacuation route. With all the new money coming in with COVID relief and BP money, now is the time for it to be replaced.

Get vaccinated

Come on Mississippi, get vaccinated! Because of those who are not being vaccinated, our COVID numbers are now up and we are the last state to get vaccinated. Educate yourself on the value of saving others people’s lives, the science behind the vaccinations and the reasons why you should get it.

