Sound Off for June 8, 2021

Re: Shot in the Dark

This is not a racial issue. In my living in the city of Gulfport for over 50 years, I have observed you are dealing simply with “dirty” cops.

Who you gonna call?

I’m not a police officer, but like most, if I am ever in trouble, they’re the only ones I can turn to. Your paper has increasingly become a systemic hater regarding all police. Certainly, there are Chauvin’s on the force, but I choose to believe that they are the vast minority. I fear we are heading for a cure that is far worse than the disease.

Remember D-Day

D-Day June 6, 1944, 77 years ago last Sunday. Not a mention of the greatest military operation the world has ever seen. Almost four entire pages consumed by a tragedy from Feb. 1, 2020. Have we become so politically correct we cannot acknowledge the monumental accomplishment of D-Day?

Farcical audits

I completely agree with Mr. McBee. The Sun Herald should run an article on the attempt by Republicans in Arizona and Georgia to undermine American democracy by sowing doubt in the electoral process with farcical election audits.

Hats off to scrubs

I was an RN for 32 years, and wearing scrubs anywhere except to the hospital and into the washing machine is the only practice acceptable. Daily, I see people in stores in scrubs. I worry if they are so unconcerned about spreading germs from ill people to the public how concerned are they about spreading germs around the hospital?

Fences

Here’s a novel idea, if your fence was damaged during Zeta — yes Zeta last October — if you are not going to repair or replace it how about just taking it completely down. No one wants to look at a leaning fence with boards on the ground and pieces missing. It’s been long enough!

Right of way

Here’s a tip for folks driving south bound on Rodengerg Avenue and I’berville Drive in Biloxi. After crossing the railroad tracks, you don’t need to stop. It’s not a four-way stop at Irish Hill Drive, southbound traffic has the right-of-way. Just slow down; stopping only confuses and endangers other drivers.

