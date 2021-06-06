Sound Off for June 7, 2021

Tourism commission

For too many years the commissioners are appointed to this body more for the positions they hold in local business and government rather than their expertise in the hospitality industry.

Coastal CEO

Here here, I totally agree., why wasn’t someone from Mississippi hired to be the CEO of Mississippi Coast tourism? Who better could tell about all the Coast has to offer? Why not give a fellow Mississippian a good quality paying job instead of bringing someone from elsewhere?

Poor drainage

With the high taxes that Long Beach residents have to pay, we shouldn’t be dealing with ongoing drainage and flooding problems.

Village idiots

The old saying that politics comes from the root words “poly” meaning many and “tics” meaning a blood-sucking parasite continues to be proven true by the politicians in D.C., some of the politicians in Jackson, and some local politicians. Somewhere, out there, multiple villages are missing their idiots. I wish they’d come and claim their idiots so we can elect competent people.

Investigative journalism

George Orwell said, “In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” It’s time for journalists to start doing real reporting. There are few outlets willing to file FOIA claims, ask questions and follow-up questions, get documents, interview people, corroborate, compare facts and so on to get at the truth. Some have, and that’s why Dr. Fauci is now being exposed and the Wuhan origin of the virus is becoming very clear.

COVID incentives

How ridiculous and stupid to now incentivize individuals to get a COVID shot! Millions have been vaccinated on their own with nothing more than (possibly) a cookie or lollipop. If you want to be part of the solution, get the shot. If you don’t want the shot, so be it but I’ll be damned if anyone should get beer, money, child care or anything more than a cookie or lollipop.

Vaccine idea

As Mississippi is less then 50% vaccinated, offer to extend federal unemployment for one or two more weeks if they get vaccinated to meet the 70% vaccinated by July 4, 2021. Helps all stay safe!

