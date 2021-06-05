Sound Off for June 6, 2021

Honest folks

After leaving Walmart, my wife discovered she left her purse in the cart. After a stressful, and prayerful, drive back to the store, she was able to retrieve it with its contents intact. A very honest person found and returned it to the service counter. With all that is going on in the world today, it is heartening to know that we live in a community that still adheres to honest and Christian principles.

My father, a WWII vet, always told us, ”Nobody owes you anything.” That idea served us well. Today, this generation thinks the reverse, ”Everyone owes you everything.” It will not serve them well.

The lack of progress at the Long Beach harbor is ridiculous. At least open up the street and the walkway on the east and west side. We need a place to fish.

Hancock County beaches were listed with advisories however the flags on the beach in the Bay were green. Water full of people! Why?

I’ve been reading all the Sound Offs about sand blowing on the highway because it’s piled so high against the seawall. I, too, remember scrambling up and down those steps as a kid 60+ years ago. But I concluded that sea rise has caused the sand piling up. If they moved the sand down 1 or 2 feet, wouldn’t the water cover the sand?

Another leadership failure. Mississippi is again in the bottom with states having the lowest vaccination rates. Sorry to those who have lost, and will lose a loved one due to another failure of fully promoting common sense.

I recently contacted the Biloxi mayor’s office about a recurring drainage problem in my neighborhood. To my surprise, the city CAO Mike Leonard promptly inspected the area in-person and said he would make it a priority to address the issue. Kudos to the Biloxi administration and Councilman Paul Tisdale for such responsive action.

Not sure what the problem is but we have lost power three times in the last week in Bayou View. It has never been a problem before.

