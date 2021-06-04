Sound Off for June 5, 2021

I agree

When I see medical personal dressed in scrubs, outside a hospital in restaurants or other places, it makes me wonder what they have been in contact with. Or equally worst, what will they come into contact in public places and transfer on to their patients.

Not all docs

To “Scrubs,” don’t assume that people wearing scrubs are always medical professionals. Scrubs are also street ware sold in many outlets, including Walmart.

Last again?

Don’t worry. We’ll get medical marijuana legalized in Mississippi. It may be a while, though. We just have to be last.

Absurd

It is absurd to exclude professional athletes from competition or fine them because they won’t participate in post-competition interviews. I want to see the best athletes compete. Not just those who are willing to submit to post game interviews.

Captive audience

Have you noticed that TV commercials have become more frequent and longer during the COVID pandemic? Companies know people are spending more time at home, so we’re captive audiences.

To ‘worst event’

There is no comparison to what happened in 1983 to what happened on Jan. 6. At two minutes before 11 o’clock in the evening on Nov. 7, 1983, a bomb did go off in the Senate wing. The area was virtually deserted at the time so there were no casualties. The Capitol switchboard operator was called a few minutes before detonation to let them know a bomb had been placed in the area. The magnitude of the Jan. 6 incident was much worse.

Gas prices

Why was gas going up over the travel weekend? Most gas stations and anything to do with cars were not making money during the COVID year so now they need to make up some of that in order to stay in business. It’s capitalizing!

