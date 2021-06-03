Sound Off for June 4, 2021

Drag strip

The stretch of Highway 90 westbound from Hewes Avenue traffic signal to 15th Street traffic signal is nothing more than a drag strip. The average speed is around 60. Absolutely no enforcement. Out of control.

Know better

Since when did the City of Biloxi acquire jurisdiction over federal property, i. e. the Biloxi VA cemetery.? If you are going to blame anyone for “doing” or “not doing” something, at least make an attempt to gather the facts.

Think

Who is the bigger fool, the fool or the fools that follow them?

Farce

The initiative process was purposely flawed in the very beginning. Even our most dim-witted legislators knew the wording in the legislation was a trap door designed to scuttle the will of the people.

Not much representation

Not one Black person on the tourism board. Appointments to this board or any board, appointing a Black person doesn’t even appear to be a thought. I guess Black folks have no interest in tourism. Even in the city of Biloxi, in watching their council meetings, the only Black person in the room is Gines. Just look around, mayor, not much representation from Black Biloxians.

Beach toilets

I imagine that out-of-town visitors to the Coast were not impressed by the condition of the toilets in the fancy-looking buildings that house them. A cleaning crew should have been in place, considering the great number of people expected on the beach this past weekend. The condition of the bathrooms can only be described as nasty.

Scrubs

I’ve been in healthcare for many years. It was never appropriate to wear “scrubs” in public. I’m appalled at how many people today think it’s OK to wear surgical attire to a restaurant. If you’ve been operating on patients all day, change into your clothes that you wore before going to work.

