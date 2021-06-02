Sound Off for June 3, 2021

Outrageous

The stories on the shady and weak practices of the Coastal Tourism Board are truly outrageous, and it’s operating as a farce with more than $7,000,000 of tax generated funds. Please reveal who dragged out the director’s contract renewal months in advance. It is time to fire the director, and retire the entire board based on their handling our coastal funds.

Hurt feelings

Instead of hiring some firm to smooth over hurt feelings about the salaries, how about hiring someone that is actually from the Gulf Coast or at least from the state to promotion tourism in Mississippi. Do you have any idea how it looks to the nation that there is no one capable of promoting their state?

CEO salary

Something is seriously wrong somewhere when the Coastal Mississippi Tourism CEO earns more in base salary (not to mention his generous benefits, car, expense account and bonus pay) than Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state health officer, State Department of Health, who did a great job helping Mississippi during the pandemic.

Worse than MS?

As I view the national news, it highlights the massacre in Tulsa. Why does the news focus on Mississippi when there are such wrongs from the past in other cities and states much worse then Mississippi? Mississippi is the best secret in the USA to visit and live.

Termite complaint

There are two basic types of termite contracts: a retreat-only contract and; a contract that retreats the infested area and pays for repairs. If you had the latter contract and the company refused to pay for the repairs, you can file a complaint through the Bureau of Plant Industry. Call 1-888-257-1285 and tell them your concerns and they’ll send your local district inspector to investigate.

Leaders’ fault

Everyone is blaming the court for overturning the Initiative 65. If our leaders had corrected the process up front., then submitted it for vote correctly, there wouldn’t have been a problem! Get over it and redo it correctly!

Thank you

I recently and tragically lost the love of my life after almost 47 years to the insidious disease of mental illness. The outpouring of gracious help and support I have received from so many people is humbling — and you all know who you are. May God Bless all of you! Please hold close to those who you hold so dear.

