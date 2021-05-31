Sound Off Sound Off for June 1, 2021

Autocorrect

Don’t (tried to insert does for don’t) you just hate autocorrect. This Sound Off would (tried to insert work for would) have been (bean for been?) excellent if anti-correct (I inserted that one) hadn’t been muddying it up.

Sand on 90

Anyone who lived here 50-60 years ago knows that you walked down six to 10 steps (depending on where you were) of the seawall to get to get to the beach. No sand on Highway 90. Then they started piling extra sand on the beach, until it is almost to the top of the seawall in some places. Now when the wind blows from the south, many parts of the highway are covered in sand. Somebody is being paid a lot of taxpayer dollars every year to remove it.

Original date

Everyone should read Kat Bergeron’s article “Why Monday Isn’t The United States Real Memorial Day” in Sunday’s paper. In my opinion, it has not been observed as it should since it was changed in 1971. I wonder how many will take a moment to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. We can celebrate with picnics and fun on the Fourth of July. I think we should go back to the original day of remembrance on May 30.

Sad remembrance

The Sun Herald printed a beautiful American Flag and quote by Oliver Wendell Holmes in remembrance of Memorial Day. Too bad it was buried in the sports section on page 4B, it should have been on page 1! We all need to thank our brave men and women who serve and remember those who gave it all.

Honoring the military

Thanks. That’s the best and simplest way I’ve heard to distinguish between the three days of remembrance.

Check the contract

The writer of the “Termite contract” Sound Off is absolutely correct. We had the unhappy experience of paying the biggest company in the business for years. When we had a flood and had to replace our walls on the first floor of our house we discovered two large termite infestations. The termite company refused to honor their contract and pay for the damage. Beware of which company you sign on with. It’s hard to understand how they can be thriving with such dishonest business practices.

11 years

If Jim Hood issued a legal opinion in 2009 regarding the initiative process, it would seem obvious that there was a problem. It’s beyond belief that the Legislature couldn’t have addressed and fixed the problem in eleven years. Since that’s exactly the case what gives Tate Reeves the right to refuse the means to fix it now. Trump discovered that he wasn’t king. Perhaps that realization should come to the governor.

