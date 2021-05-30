Sound Off for May 31, 2021

Honoring the military

I just saw this explanation of the special days to honor our military members that I’d like to share.

Armed Forces Day is for those still in their uniforms.

Veterans Day is for those who hung up their uniforms.

Memorial Day is for those who never made it out of their uniforms.

God bless them all!

Too much sand

Sand on the Beach Blvd. is dangerous and uninviting to our visitors. Back in the 1970s, not a problem! There is way to much sand now, what happened? Take the excess sand away and don’t do unnecessary new work like a concrete boardwalk.

It’s ridiculous that because of political correctness the ethnicity of suspects aren’t mentioned. So a violent suspect being sought by police is identified as having black and brown eyes. Often the name is provided but obtaining useful tips might increase if media went further to say black, white, Asian, Hispanic, male/female. It’s just a fact, a physical characteristic that helps identify who among many you’re seeking. That doing so might be prejudicial or racist is a political construct that obliterates common sense.

Editor’s note: Each media outlet has its own style but the Sun Herald has always followed the Associated Press Stylebook, which says mentioning race is pertinent “in cases where suspects or missing persons are being sought, and the descriptions provided are detailed and not solely racial. Any racial reference should be removed when the individual is apprehended or found.”

Border

Interesting news of the border crisis has made its way out of media coverage. Are we missing something?

Filibuster

I fear for our nation. The two-party system plus the filibuster is causing chronic political stalemates at the federal level. If our two major parties could compromise, we could at least limp forward, but each party insists on all or nothing and uses the filibuster to ensure that it is nothing. We need to get rid of the filibuster so that the party that is elected has a free hand, within the law, to enact its will during its majority. Then voters get to decide whether we want that party to continue in power.

Specific strategy

The Republican Party’s strategy has been stop the Democrats at any and all costs. Democrats, and the majority of Independents, recognize the actions of the last president and his irresponsible Senate supporters will not be allowed to be covered up. There is no irrational hatred, only patriots who believe in the rule of law and bringing back integrity.

Bullying

Just another letter writer who can’t let go of Trump and needs to blame him for everything wrong in our country. Bullying was rampant when I was a kid and that was in the ’70s. This is not our fault. It’s the fault of parents, teachers, and administrators who allow this to go unpunished.

Too all CNN viewers

I know it’s difficult to believe there is another side to the narrative but changing the channel doesn’t give you the opposing view in most cases. Think about the fact that most reports give only a slightly different view to any issue. Why do you think there is so little reporting on the crisis at the border when there are many times the numbers of people being held in the same cramped facilities that were used a years ago. Wake up to “wokeness.”

