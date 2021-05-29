Sound Off for May 30, 2021

Termite contracts

It’s termite swarming season! Read the termite contract and agreement with any company before having them do any treatment. Some companies do not honor their treatment and will not repair or replace any structural damage caused by termites even though you are paying for annual treatment that hasn’t been effective. It can be very expensive to repair termite damage!

Initiative 65

To our elected officials that are letting the constituents’ voices go unheard, we are watching you and will vote accordingly come election time. Don’t think name recognition will help you this time. Why is it that 8-9 people can decide the best for the populace? I certainly hope the mayor of Madison that set all this in play is never re-elected.

People’s choice

So, when people vote, why does the court system change the voting process, I thought the people make decisions? That’s why we put it on the ballot. Just like Jackson County people voted down to raise their property taxes for their schools. So legalize it when we vote yes!

Better use?

There is not a state in the nation without infrastructure repair needs they can’t afford. Yet, multiple states and even cities are offering money for people to take a COVID-19 vaccination they didn’t even want until there was a “reward,” as if living wasn’t reward enough. That money could be better spent on failing bridges and clean water.

Misguided frustration

The average citizen of every nation in the world is just like you and only want to be treated fairly. We need to quit hating them for what their leaders do.

Afraid of the truth

Why did our senators vote to not investigate the Jan 6 insurrection? We need the truth not just, if we don’t talk about it will go away. Our senators are not doing what is good for the country or our state, they are only following party orders.

Worst event

Jan 6. was not the worst attack on the capitol as Democrats would want you to believe. In 1983, left-wing radicals set off a bomb in the Senate that blew up the second floor. The bomb was intended for Republicans. Both events were a dishonor to our great country by radicals.

Physical evidence

Jan. 6 was the only time our Capitol and our elected representatives inside the capital were attacked. They tried to destroy the very fabric of our democracy and the Constitution upon which it’s built. When elected officials stand up and lie about what happened they show just how they are undeserving of the job they have.

Jan. 6 commission

The insurrection at the Capitol will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the country’s history, a day when democracy was threatened by its citizens. We cannot erase the events of that day, but we must do everything possible to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Five people died; more than 140 were injured; Capitol offices were ransacked and looted. A congressional commission is warranted so protocols are established.

