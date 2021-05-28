Sound Off for May 29, 2021

Tragedies

It is always heartbreaking to read about a mother’s loss of a son. Lashun Smith’s grief and questions arising on cause of death are understandable. When did this tragedy begin? Did it start at the jail or in the street when her son shot another person? That person has a mother too. Yes, let’s continue to bring the truth to light.

Golf champs

Shame on the Sun Herald. Not a word about the recent national NCAA championship won by the Ole Miss women’s golf team. The rounds included four days of stoke play qualifying, followed by two days of match play. The Ole Miss women beat Oklahoma State four to one in the finals.

Vote!

Peaceful protests are good. Voting is more effective.

Bullying

I think there is a clear line between “bullying” and simple teasing and taunting. No bullying that causes mental or physical abuse is ever acceptable. Today’s kids are being raised in this over-sanitized, protective world. They are losing the emotional ability to stand up to critics, and pushing through obstacles.

Critical race theory

Please Mississippi pass a law to make critical race theory against the law. We are all created equal.

Proof of shot

I’ve lived in five states, got every vaccine they said I needed. Been in the military, got more vaccines. Never had to show my yellow shot record to go vote, or eat in a restaurant, or make a U.S. flight. So why would I have to for COVID? I’d think diphtheria, measles, yellow fever, etc. would need “proof of vaccines” if COVID does.

Numbers

74% are vigorously concerned with the passing “medical marijuana” but only 38% have sought COVID-19 vaccination? Something to think about!

Privilege vs. right

Driving is a privilege not a right. Choosing to have medical procedures, including a vaccine, is a right. Whatever their reasons for not being vaccinated, our government cannot penalize or force people to give up their human rights. If you don’t like it, and you’ve been vaccinated, then it’s not your concern.

Start-up airlines

We must invite safe and financially secure airlines to the Coast. Avelo and Breeze are examples.

