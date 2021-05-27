Sound Off for May 29, 2021

Senior swim event

This is a big “Thank You!” to the Biloxi Natatorium for hosting the Mississippi Senior Olympics swim event and doing such a great job. Swimmers who came from out of state, as well as from around Mississippi, were impressed and eager to come again.

Great people

While at a red light in Waveland on Tuesday morning, an elderly person’s car quit on them in the middle of Highway 90. Four different men were willing to put themselves in the middle of this intersection to help this person out. It was heart-warming to see so many men coming to the rescue of this person and vehicle. Still good deeds being done.

Parking needed

I totally agree with the Sound Off concerning the lack of parking at Memorial Hospital Gulfport. The hospital should build a new parking deck south of the existing one and tie them together with a bridge over 13th.

Not new

While I find the faculty advisor to be at fault for not being a better example for the students, such items in yearbooks are nothing new. I have my dad’s 1927 college yearbook: here are a few examples: Ugliest Boy, Grouchiest, High Brow, Biggest-footed, and Laziest. The usual listings of beautiful girl, popular girl, most intellectual, wittiest etc. are also included.

No degree required

Sound Offs decrying the four-year degree requirement for summer camp counselor or bus driver was right on the money. About 3/4 or more of the people you come in contact with daily are working jobs that do not require a four year degree. I can think of several qualifications I would want for a summer camp counselor, a four year degree is not one.

Teaching intolerance

I noticed one of the children in the Hancock middle school yearbook saying Democrats can’t be Christians. It’s hard to believe parents are teaching their young kids lies and intolerance. I think that shows why Mississippi is last in just about everything.

Do something

To everyone sounding off about the admittedly ridiculous job requirements by the City of Biloxi for bus drivers and summer camp counselors, remember, you voted for them. If you don’t call, email or otherwise contact them and tell them how ridiculous their job requirements are, then you have no right to complain about it.

