Sound Off for May 27, 2021

Welcome back

It is great to see the pelicans back and welcoming people to the Gulf Coast at the intersection of Cowan Road and U.S. 90. We missed you, but are delighted you “migrated” back home.

Recall needed

I see where Tate Reeves made appointments to the college board using the same formula as was used for medical marijuana. The politicians in Mississippi are running a dictatorial state. Time to start a recall petition for the governor and Supreme Court judges who chose to make their own laws. Rest assured that the 74% will not forget come election time. Tate will be a one-term governor.

Nice work

The picture for the Biloxi casino traffic article is beautiful. The photographer must have taken it just before sunrise. Excellent framing.

Safety first





Was watching a couple of workers on top of Merit Health Hospital walking around the roof and hanging over the edge. Zero safety equipment. I know, I know, 999 out of 1,000 times nothing bad will happen, but I’m thinking that one time one of them drops their power drill on top of someone below, or forgets and reaches a little too far ... oops. Then what? Do we all wonder who let that happen?

Memorial Day

Half correct. Memorial Day is a day to pause and recognize all those who made the ultimate sacrifice that all of us, left or right, enjoy. It’s also a day to spend with family, friends, or just others enjoying those freedoms. This too pays honor to their sacrifice.

Vaccine bashing

This is a response to “vaccine bashing.” While I’m happy to see you support the science of the vaccine, I’m sorry to say you are a little off on one point. The purpose of being vaccinated isn’t just to protect yourself, but to also the people you interact with, especially the unvaccinated. It has also been said that mask-wearing will not only protect you, but children too young, or those who are immunocompromised and those who haven’t been vaccinated, or cannot receive a vaccination.

Be respectful

I attended the St. Martin High School graduation last night in the coliseum. This started out as a beautiful ceremony for the very deserving seniors, who had to overcome a lot in the past year to get here. Even though the superintendent asked the family and friends to be respectful of each senior as their name was called to receive their diploma, there were those very rude and obnoxious people who blew air horns and shook cow bells long after their senior had left the stage, interrupting the next senior’s special moment. There was security placed around the coliseum but nothing was done to stop this. I remember a time when air horns, cow bells, etc. were not allowed. We should go back to this. Congratulations to all 2021 seniors.

Our fault?

We just spent four years with the nation’s top role model bullying everyone from his closest allies to innocent kids. What did you think was going to happen? This is our fault. Let’s fix it.

Review needed

A review of the school leadership in Hancock County is needed. Allowing this bullying stage is unwarranted and those involved should be terminated ... at all levels.

