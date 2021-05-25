Sound Off for May 26, 2021

Disbelief

I am in disbelief over the fact that Hancock Middle School allowed screenshots of students bullying other students to be included in the yearbook. Yes, it is bullying and saying that the yearbook is student-led is ridiculous. Are you telling us that not one adult proofread the yearbook? My heart hurts for those students who will live with hurtful comments for the rest of their lives.

Common problem

The article on bullying at Hancock middle school prompted me to send a Sound Off for the first time ever. I will never understand how that particular page could have made it to print? However, bullying is not a problem only for Hancock middle.

Base instincts

Albert Einstein said “Three great forces rule the world: stupidity, fear and greed.” Those are the lowest common denominators.

Memorial Day

I know it sounds like nit-picking but a recent TV commercial announcing a vendor’s sale ended with have a “Happy Memorial Day” had me cringing! Just a gentle reminder that Memorial Day is a solemn day of remembrance for all those who made the ultimate sacrifice during our country’s wars. Not that you should not enjoy the holiday, but please take a moment to remember those who did not come home.

Front porches

I remember when most everyone hung out in their front yards and porches, knew all their neighbors, smiled, said hello, and made conversation. Kids played out front with neighbor kids. People stopped by for no reason other than to visit or chat. I’ve got relatives in a nice neighborhood. Was there for a long family thing and stepped outside to go for a leg stretch. Niece came out and said “get back inside before the neighbors think you’re a nut.” I told her not to worry as she didn’t know her neighbors.

Voters don’t count?

Well here we go again. The people of Jackson County said no to the school bond issue. Did that make any difference? Apparently not. Now they are pushing an ad valore tax for 2021-22. No more taxes. Voters show up and tell them no!

Voter ID

We have had to show ID to vote for years. Why do people keep acting like it and something new or contested? So yes, I don’t mind showing an ID to vote and I also support proof of vaccination to enter large venues. I am fully vaccinated but my grandchildren are not!

