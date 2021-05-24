Sound Off for May 24, 2021

Camp counselors

The requirement by Biloxi human resources that summer camp counselors and bus drivers have a bachelor’s degree has to be one of the most irrational job descriptions I have ever seen. For one thing, college students who need summer employment are now disqualified. Another is that police and fire departments don’t even require a degree, nor do many other jobs in City Hall.

Biloxi jobs

Biloxi are you really serious about the requirements for the job that pays less than $10 an hour. Please tell me that this is a joke. I was making over $10 an hour in 1982, and the job did even require a high school education. I can’t believe what I am reading.

No waste

I think Gulfport needs to follow Biloxi’s lead on trash pickup. I drive through Gulfport on a regular basis, and have never seen so much garbage piled up on the sides of the road, and it has been there for a very long time. Whatever system they have does not seem to be working. We live in Biloxi and while we did not like the initial shift to one-time-a-week pick up, we love it now.

Vaccine bashing

I think it is time to stop bashing others who have not chosen to get vaccinated. If you follow the science, you would know that if you are vaccinated you have a very low chance of getting COVID-19 or being hospitalized so being around unvaccinated people will not hurt you. Stop trying to tell others what to do.

IDs all around

A Saturday Sound Off proposed requiring proof of vaccination like proof of a passport to travel, shots to enter elementary school, etc. I wonder if they support proof of ID to vote?

Graduations

It’s that time of year... graduation! It is wonderful that this year’s graduates can have all the family and friends they desire watch them make that momentous walk across the stage. The sad part is some of these students did not meet the requirements to graduate, but because some schools and some districts do not want to have a lower graduation rate, they are letting all students walk. This has nothing to do with COVID.

Compare memories

Enough with the Leonard Pitts narratives. If he wants to compare memories, lets talk about insurrection summer. The lives of people ended during those riots. Cities burned. Law enforcement officers were injured. Businesses were looted. Jan. 6 was not the only time our Capitol was attacked.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com