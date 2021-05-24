Sound Off for May 24, 2021

A sad day

Its a sad day for Mississippi when your vote no longer means anything. So the Supreme Court can overturn a majority vote on anything they want. So much for Democracy. Another freedom lost. Watch out.

A few rules

To all people: To avoid being shot by the police don’t break the law and don’t resist arrest. Period. Problem solved.

Coal power

If one thinks that electric vehicles are the future, they’re not looking at the other side. The electricity has to be produced and solar panels aren’t going to cut the mustard folks. Coal will.

Specific strategy

The Democrats must keep the Trump-is-the-devil rhetoric going. They are counting on your irrational hatred to vote not for their candidate but against anybody they can deem a Trump supporter .They have absolutely no other strategy and, besides, it worked so well last time.

Great job

When I was in college and a health, physical education and recreation major I worked two summers for the Biloxi Recreation Department as a playground leader at Lopez School. No degree required. Great summer job and I guarantee we did not make $10 an hour but it was a summer job and I was glad to have it. Had some great 10-12 year old kids playing baseball for me that grew up to become good athletes at BHS. Some played college football at LSU and Georgia Tech.

A joke?

MDOT announced the opening of the bridge one week early, but it’s temporary and will take more time. My question is why didn’t MDOT use the temporary solution in March? The joke is on us.

Weak journalism

I have a real concern for one-sided media articles chastising Israel for firing rockets back to Gaza in their legitimate response to thousands of rockets lobbed by Hamas every day. They make no mention of the other side of this story. That is very weak journalism. Israel is not provoking attacks as alleged.

Pandemic over?

The CDC, the Biden administration and blue state governors need to catch up with the rest of America in realizing the COVID emergency is over. All the data show precipitous declining infections, hospitalizations and mortality equivalent to or less than normal influenza and other infectious diseases for which we take no extraordinary measures. Follow the science and it’s irrefutable that masking and extreme distancing measures crippling all aspects of our society are unnecessary.

Congressional attack

It’s appalling to see some people, including legislators who were present, calling the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol anything but an insurrection. To compare the brutal rioters to “tourists” is unfathomable. We saw live video of them using flagpoles as weapons, brutally beat police, and chanting to hang the vice president. We should never forget or downplay what happened that day. It was the worst domestic attack on Congress in 200 years.

