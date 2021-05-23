Sound Off for May 23, 2021

Last again

Mississippi again is last in the country. This time in vaccinations. This freedom of choice is no more than bad decision making. Another negative, besides the continued illnesses and deaths, is that Mississippi could have been No. 1 in the country for a change. All it took was a shot in the arm. Instead we chose last place again. South Mississippi wants to increase tourism. Spreading disease is not the way to do it.

Great call

Hooray for Michael Guest. The only Mississippi Republican to oppose the Trump cult. May his patriotism prevail.

Circle of life

The Democrats are dead set on making legislation for non-existent problems and the Republicans in turn make anti-legislation for the possible consequences of what wasn’t a problem until Congress decided it was imperative to solve the problem.

Status quo

Biloxi paying $9.33 to $10.21 an hour and requiring a bachelor’s degree for playground workers is missing the point. Saying it’s part of the status quo and within established guidelines is part of the problem. When the status quo and established guidelines ranks us at the bottom of the list, nationwide, it’s time to change and raise the bar. Come on Biloxi, try exceeding the status quo and paying above established guidelines.

People speak

The citizens of Jackson County have spoken loudly. The administration for the Jackson County schools needs to concrete on improving academics for the district. They should use the huge amount of money they presently have and stop trying to increase the already high taxes that the county folks have to pay. Might be a good starting point to cut back on the administrative costs that they occur yearly.

Must investigate

The Senate apparently is refusing to investigate the attempted coup of democracy on Jan. 6t by misled patriots. The truth must be told and those that promoted the attack on the Capital be held accountable. hose that ignore are promoting future unrest and worse.

By design?

Of course initiative 65 was overturned by the elected state Supreme Court because they and our elected legislative representatives, through perhaps premeditated-deferred maintenance, have rendered the Mississippi constitution fatally and inflexibly prohibitive — making popular democracy by initiatives impossible in our state. That’s our system, by default or deliberate design, in Mississippi. Like it or not, we’re stuck with it. For now.

Why vote?

So in Mississippi your vote doesn’t matter? We voted for medical marijuana and it passed overwhelmingly. But the Mississippi Supreme Court overturns it. Why even vote in this state? I guess the Supreme Court would rather people be hooked on prescription drugs, cut off, then go to the streets. What a great state ... not. No wonder people leave this state in droves.

Simple math

It is simple. If Tate Reeves and his buddies want people to go back to work, pay them more than they make on unemployment. It’s not rocket science.

