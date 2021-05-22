Sound Off for May 22, 2021

Curious comment

As I was reading the Friday Sun Herald, I was amused and saddened by a comment it contained. A fella in Alabama was quoted as saying, “I am not getting the vaccine because they do not know what the long term effects are.” He was quoted as he stopped to buy a pack of cigarettes.

It ended well

I was skeptical too about the vaccine and I have a “needle” phobia. We are retirement age with elderly parents. The first shot left that muscle a little sore (my wife was a little sore also, and she had the redness around the injection. I didn’t.) That was it. The second shot was a breeze for both of us. We’re glad to be fully vaccinated and both feel it was well worth the effort. Very few people I’ve discussed it with have had any of those other symptoms.

Poor service

Don’t blame the city for the poor trash pick-up service. Blame WastePro. They bid the lowest price, then do not perform. Unfortunately this has become their trait. Gulfport should do what Memphis and other cities have done: cancel the contract and hire another provider.

Vaccine passport

Perhaps it’s time to require proof of COVID vaccination. Consider that vaccination proof is required to enter elementary school, passports are required for international travel, and a driver’s license is required to operate a vehicle. One could argue that an unvaccinated COVID infected person entering a crowded room is more dangerous than an unlicensed driver on the road. The difference is, one is illegal, and the other is not.

Better way?

Go to Gulfport city website. Click on garbage pickup. Call number. Chose residential when asked. Nice lady comes on phone and then I tell her my address. I do it regularly and trash is picked upped usually in 24 hours. BTW, city does not pickup on vacant property. Only properties that pay for garbage pickup.

Missed a spot

Great to have the Fort Bayou Bridge open. Too bad there was not a few dollars to pressure spray the old mold off the bridge railing and bring it to life. Let us hope it was an oversight and will occur before completion.

Palazzo vote

Attention all Vietnamese and American Asian and Pacific Islanders . U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo doesn’t care one bit for you, your people nor your vote. He proved it by voting against the AAPI Hate Bill in Congress today. No way he can excuse away his vicious vote.

Being first

Mississippi should have been first in everything, i.e. marijuana just like gambling. The same people objected to gambling when it was proposed. I guarantee gambling has ruined more lives than marijuana.

A puppet?

Biden closes our pipelines to protect the world’s environment he says. Now he allows Russia to build their pipeline to Germany. Do you think the media will claim he is Putin’s puppet? Make Russia great again.

