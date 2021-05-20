Sound Off for May 21, 2021

Trash in Gulfport

Without a doubt the Gulfport Police Deptartment officers desire to be paid as much as possible, but the City of Gulfport should spend some monies toward trash pick-up. Trash sits on the side of streets for weeks.

Bond vote

No big surprise bond overwhelmingly voted down. Might be a good idea for the school administration to concentrate on providing a good education with the monies they presently have and not waste their time on another bond issue which the residents of Jackson County don’t care to pass.

Wrong objective

The Jackson County $67M bond initiative failed because it focused on sports spending versus academics improved/new classrooms, increased IT training/support. Many teachers didn’t support the initiative as written. Let’s focus on the needs of children’s future.

Losing population

I voted against both medical marijuana initiatives. The people voted for it, so I accepted it. I am against the shameful attack on our democracy by our state legislators. They should null and void all initiatives passed with four districts as well. This is a good example of why MS is losing population.

Marijuana

Maybe the Legislature will listen to the will of the people and legalize and regulate marijuana for what it is, simply a relatively benign intoxicant that ruins more lives through the criminal charges. And let’s be clear, there is not much “medical” about it and to label it as such is an insult to the medical profession. But, like alcohol, citizens will consume it, so let’s tax it and assure a safer product.

Horrible example

I witnessed the actions of a grown man who is also a little league team coach. The umpire called the young pitcher and the coach over for a conference, and then the grown man walked off slamming the umpire, then after the games he goes out on the field and hollers at the umpire and pointed out the pitcher was his son. Really Mr. Macho Coach, thank you for displaying ignorance and lack of sportsmanship to all the 10-year-olds.

