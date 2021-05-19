Sound Off for May 20, 2021

To ‘voter alert’

This is wrong. Do not dump this issue on the nice people working the polls to provide an opportunity to all citizens to vote. Take the issue up with your state representative or senator. The individuals working the polls have certain rules and regulations that they must follow. Shame on you for making their jobs much harder.

Always show ID

Absolutely do not listen to anyone who tells you not to show your ID when you go to vote! This is irresponsible advice that does not benefit us. We need you to keep voting until we get the representation we need and deserve!

The real problem

The marijuana initiative is just another power struggle like we have seen of late with our legislators. Basically, the problem is it wasn’t their idea.

Skeptical

I have not gotten the vaccine and have no desire to get it. I know several people first-hand who have had both shots and all have said after the second shot, they experienced headaches, body aches, loss of energy and the feeling that something is stuck in their arm, some.

Editor’s note: “Any vaccine can cause side effects. For the most part these are minor (for example, a sore arm or low-grade fever) and go away within a few days.” — CDC

Escape from Biloxi

The traffic lights on Beach Blvd. in Biloxi actually make a person feel like they’re being held captive against their will. As each signal turns a lovely shade of green, it feels like one small, yet glorious step toward sweet freedom… out of city limits.

Protect our homes

In a few days, hurricane season starts. Remember all that money that was sent to Mississippi? How much was spent to replace the barrier islands which protect our homes? Perhaps the upstate legislators will let us stay in their homes when ours are washed away.

Stay alive

If and when law enforcement attempts to arrest you, stay alive and do not resist!

Law enforcement

Throughout my lifetime, law enforcement has seen fit to stop me at least 15 times. They were courteous and efficient. I responded to them in a like manner. We resolved the issue and life goes on. However, I was not wanted for anything serious; I did not ask stupid questions; I did not threaten these officers; and I did not try to get away.

