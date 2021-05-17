Sound Off for May 18, 2021

Voter alert

When you go to vote on June 8 and the nice lady asks for your photo ID, smile politely and say no. When our Supreme Court ruled that Prop. 65 was unconstitutional, they also invalidated Prop. 27 passed in 2011 requiring photo voting ID. If we all do this , maybe our state reps and senators will get off their collective rears and do their job.

State court

Since when can the court rule over what the people voted for? Absolute anarchy.

Authoritarian

With the state Supreme Court striking down the will of nearly 75% of Mississippians on a technicality we are now officially living in an authoritarian state.

Prop 65

Looks like our state legislators should know their agenda coming up. Some 70% of Mississippians voted for legalizing medical marijuana, and the courts knocked it down. Need to get it passed in the Legislature and address the issue with citizens getting issues on the ballot. Start working for us or start thinking about your next job.

Why vote?

Why do we vote if our votes mean nothing here in Mississippi? The people who stood in line for hours to vote just got a slap in the face from the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Be accountable

There has been too many shootings in Gulfport over the past weeks. I agree something needs to be done, but we cannot keep having meetings, talk about it and they walk away until something else happens and then talk about it again. This problem will continue to grow until someone holds the parents accountable for the actions of their children. The problem starts at home, and that is where the problem needs to be solved.

Bond vote

If I am not mistaken, Jackson County already has some of the highest taxes in the state. Not sure it would be wise to increase the taxes any more for any reason. Makes you wonder where all of the tax monies are going, especially since the county has Ingalls and Chevron taxes as income.

Parents beware

Parents, beware that there are stores in Gulfport and Biloxi selling Delta 8 THC products, which the police say are illegal, to teenagers under age. They are disguised as candy and vape products.

‘Nuff said

Having lived in Bay St. Louis and Pass Christian for the past 85 years, we have always called the bridge between Bay St. Louis and Henderson Point/Pass Christian “The Bay Bridge” no reference to Bay St. Louis but rather because it crosses “The Bay.”