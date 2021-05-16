Sound Off for May 17, 2021

Political science

It is true the new CDC mask guidelines are based on science: political science.

Fake news

I’m having to conclude that people who complain about “fake news” are referring to fact-based news that goes against what they wish to believe.

Petition

Where can I sign the petition to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot in Mississippi?

Our country

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell recently stated he is 100% focused on opposing the Democrats. In my opinion, that makes him a major part of what is currently wrong with our country. Instead he should be 100% focused on promoting bipartisanship in an effort to solve our problems. As an independent, I’ve had it up to here with the “my party, your party” attitude prevalent in politics.

How rude

Mississippi joins other conservative states not taking “free” federal money to pay people not to work —just so small businesses can hire people to keep their businesses open. How rude.

Negative narrative

I am sick and tired of hearing the negative narrative on law enforcement. That blue line is all that stands between civilization and chaos. They are not the enemy. The prison populations include police, preachers, teachers, politicians, lawyers, bankers, and others who have betrayed their profession. These are the exceptions.

Absentee

Mr. “Talking head,” the 70+-year-old in a recent Sound Off, did not need to stand in line to vote. He has been eligible for absentee voting since he turned 65. He can request an absentee ballot at any time within 45 days of the election. The last day to request an absentee ballot is five days before the election.

Workers

I just wanted to thank the people out there working and not sitting at home collecting my taxes and doing nothing. You are appreciated by me.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com