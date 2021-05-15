Sound Off for May 16, 2021

Weeds

Drive into Biloxi from the East. The first thing that stands out is the two- and three-foot weeds along the roadway.The site is pitiful. Biloxi has in the past took pride in their roadways. Not so in this area. Please clean, it gives the wrong impression of Biloxi.

Virus relief

Here is a idea, why don’t we use some of that money to take care of some of the elderly and handicapped people’s homes? I’m sure everyone one who has a loved one in one of them is well aware of a need for better facilities. Most have to put their families in facilities outside of our neighborhoods. Build back better could mean them, too.

For scaredy cats

Get local politicians, local celebrities or hunky first responders to volunteer to hold the hands of those afraid to get vaccinated. The would receive a Happy Meal and lollipop selfie to reward their bravery.

Speeders

Come to Biloxi to speed on Pass Road, run red lights and drive recklessly. No one will care and no one will write tickets. Everyday I go out there are red light-runners and heaven help me if I drive the speed limit.

Not the only ones

The children of police officers are not the only ones praying that their loved ones come home safe. Parents of Black men and women are doing this same prayer, when the go to work, coming home, on vacation or just going to the store.

No restrictions

Christians who do not want to expand Medicaid are not following Jesus’s teachings. Every charity has some people who take what they don’t need. So because of that we punish those who earnestly need it? Jesus said to help the poor, no restrictions.

A toast

Remember way back (six months ago) when we had low gas prices, energy independence, peace brokered in the Middle East, border security, record-setting employment and job growth? Here’s to the good old days!

Needed leadership

I’m tired of being 50th in everything and all the same yahoos are still in office. We need gubernatorial and legislative proactive/reactive use of public funds for public facilities. Prime example: all Coastal piers, boat ramps/trailer parking and rip/rap fishing venues. Why not keep a projected replacement/repair fund set up with these public monies instead of other less used areas.

