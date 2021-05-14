Sound Off for May 15, 2021

Death knell

Obviously Liz Cheney is not listening to 70 million fellow Americans who voted for Trump! Yes, we must move on, but to cancel out those who are at least very suspicious of the last election results is a death knell to her future in the GOP.

For what?

Rep. Liz Cheney said “I promise you this, after today, I will be leading the fight to restore our party and our nation to conservative principles, to defeating socialism, to defending our republic, to making the GOP worthy again of being the party of Lincoln.” Then she was fired from her GOP leadership post. For what?

New party

A female Republican senator speaks out defending truth and rule of law and is kicked out of her leadership position. As an Independent, I cannot support this new Republican Party but will support Cheney and true Republicans that protect democracy.

A bulwark

God bless Liz Cheney for being a bulwark against a torrent of divisive, misleading lies and the mean-spirited nature of Trump and those who enable and support his continued treason against the U.S.

Petty criminals

That sounds like a lot of manpower and cost to the taxpayers just to catch a handful of petty criminals in Pearl County.

Duh

I agree with Mr. Segarra, our tourism chief. Adding to what he said, burn the orange cones, expose the historic seawall, and make Deer Island publicly and easily accessible. Why isn’t BP money or spillway money being used to beautify the Coast.

Tell the truth

My momma, like most Southern mommas, taught me to always tell the truth. Most of you were taught the same thing. Why is it, then, that Republican congressmen, for the most part, are now trying to make the riot and insurrection of Jan. 6 into a simple capitol visit by law-abiding citizens? Do they expect us to not to believe our own eyes?

Favre

I have lost all respect for Brett Farve. After talking $1.1 million dollars to give some speeches (which he never gave and got caught), he pays back $500K and forgets to pay the rest. Now every time I see him on a TV commercial, I quickly change the channel.

