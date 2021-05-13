Sound Off for May 14, 2021

Hidden costs

Let me assure “Medicaid Costs” I am fully aware money does not grow on trees (I have long considered myself a pre-Trump compassionate conservative Republican). Someone is going to pay for those visits to hospital/clinic emergency rooms, typically the only option available to the uninsured. Those unrecoverable costs are passed on through increased hospital costs to others.

Not free money

Mississippi state auditors found money from the federal government for welfare was used for sports events and other activities not related to helping needy people. This is getting less attention than comments about giving away “free” money!

Low wages

Gov. Tate Reeves has chosen to end extended federal unemployment benefits. Mississippi has the lowest unemployment pay rate in the United States of $235 weekly and with the additional COVID add on of $300 the total weekly benefits is $535. If residents are not returning to work because $535 is more than they earn working, what does that say about wages in Mississippi?

Extending help

Question is, would Tate Reeves, and all the naysayers, want the federal government’s extended unemployment benefits stopped if Trump was in the White House extending help to these people? I don’t think so.

Working poor

In response to not wanting to pay taxes for Medicaid for those who haven’t earned it. This is for the working poor. They are trying to earn an adequate living, Why not speak to the employer who does not pay enough so the employee can buy insurance or provide group insurance to the employee?

Riding the Pine

For those who are sitting at home drawing double unemployment, please take note, the checks will one day run out.

Over-built

I am Ocean Springs resident, Old Fort Bayou is getting over-built, piers everywhere, now we are going to let this Genin fellow come in and build a huge pier. The small bayous leading to this location will not handle boat traffic.

What a joke

After waiting a year for the Shuckers’ opening night, we were forced to again wait two hours to call off a game. Management should be embarrassed of their incompetence. It rained during the earlier day allowing plenty of time to get the field ready. Detroit played in the snow.

