Sound Off for May 13, 2021

Right decision

Canceling the $300 unemployment fund is the right decision. There are thousands of jobs available and too many people being paid to stay home isn’t the answer.

New sign

have noticed the sign that is on the median that directs people to the veterans hospital and cemetary is in terrible shape. It is bent, rusted and dirty. I would think that someone would please take care of it, maybe adopt the median and keep it up. Thank you.

Marinas

Point Cadet Marina gets millions in tax dollars for renovations. It’s the reason why privately owned marinas can’t compete or even exist. The 120-year-old Great Southern Golf course can’t compete with a city-owned golf course and will soon be gone. They pay tax dollars to subsidize a golf course to compete against them.

Outage

A great big thank you to Mississippi Power for their diligence and perseverance for identifying and fixing the outages on Saylor Dr.

But and until

But and until the forensics definitely confirm the bullet that killed the baby came from his dad’s gun, not a single policeman who fired in the onslaught is free from culpability. No different than firing in a theater. It’s a blessing no one stopped on the interstate wasn’t struck by all the stray bullets.

Armchair officers

To all you armchair police officers: When you tell your wives and children “bye, see you later” as you leave for work, do you ever worry this might be the last time you see them? Well that is what Mississippi’s finest contend with every day, think about that before you pass judgment.

Medicaid costs

To “Medicaid Reality,” you are obviously part of the mindset that free stuff is paid from money grown on trees. Medicaid is not paid totally with federal money. About one-fourth of medicaid costs in Mississippi are paid by the state. Mississippi already has a large number on Medicaid. Expanding that number is a large increase in cost to the state. Where will that money come from?

