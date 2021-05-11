Sound Off Sound Off for May 12, 2021

Unemployment

U.S. job openings surged in March to a record high, over 8 million, underscoring a rapid increase in labor demand. The number of vacancies exceeded hires by more than 2 million. Many employers say they are unable to fill positions because of generous unemployment benefits. Let our president know how we feel about this lack of leadership!

Chicken little

Halt the unemployment aid; no Medicaid expansion; no Obamacare; workfare; voter suppression; keep minimum wage at $7; against medical marijuana; no early voting; 75% Mississippi unvaccinated; still supports Big Lie — all these graciously provided to the MS voters by one-term Tate.

Reeves yet again

So Reeves is rejecting the federal unemployment for our citizens affected by COVID. He's nuts! In case he hasn't heard, we are the poorest state, the least educated, not fully vaccinated, I could go on. Mississippians need the help. Take the hand they are extending. Put yourself in others shoes. Extend it until Dec. 31, Then cut it.

Give it a chance

The change of McElroys to Marina Cantina is not a change to a Mexican restaurant. Please visit the one in Gulfport. The menu is quite interesting and very good. Seafood is served there. I’ve enjoyed all the offerings and it’s a great place for boaters to dock and enjoy.

Disappointment

Sorry to hear McElroy's on the Bayou going away! Bad enough no breakfast at the Biloxi location, and now Ocean Springs. How about some forward-thinking entrepreneur establishing a restaurant with good old Southern favorites — to include breakfast?

Red light problems

The red light at the intersection of Washington Ave. and Money Farm Road stays green for right-lane traffic to turn or go straight long enough for three cars to go. I watch the traffic back up every morning, and it needs to be monitored. The other side which is Big Ridge stays green and seems to be automatically monitored by amount of traffic so it lets all of the traffic flow. Please whoever is in charge of this fix the light or make an extra lane for right hand turns.

