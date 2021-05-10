Sound Off Sound Off for May 11, 2021

All the best

What a delightful story about a young man getting ready for the adventure of his young life! I wish Saveair Kemp all the best at the U.S. Naval Academy! I only wish he'd have gone Air Force!

Data source

Don’t blame the Sun Herald or the current administration on absence of coronavirus data. If you want up-to-date county, state, US, and world data, click on the Johns Hopkins University website at https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map for even more detailed information.

Stats?

Thanks for making that point. Statistics for COVID cases and deaths have dropped since we were able to shift from the “herd mentality” approach of denial to a responsible scientific approach. The stats are not as alarming now, thank goodness, but we are still trying to come out of the American dark ages and can’t let our guard down just yet.

Lottery commercials

The Mississippi Lottery TV commercials are so juvenile and unprofessional. I'm embarrassed for the state of Mississippi every time I see that guy dressed in the cheap deer costume.

Sick of excuses

To the person who opposes Medicaid expansion because the recipients didn’t earn it, I say you probably get benefits you didn’t earn. Those of us in higher tax brackets pay more taxes. Does that mean we should get more than you? I’m saying you because most people who worry about someone getting something for free are usually financially strapped and are struggling. Let’s hope you never need Medicaid.

Sadness

Read that Ocean Springs is losing a local favorite seafood restaurant (McElroys) to be replaced by a Mexican restaurant. Isn't South Mississippi known for it's local seafood? Unfortunately many local seafood restaurants have closed. Seems like we are losing a lot of our South Mississippi flavor.

Priorities

I see where two Biloxi School District employees embezzled a little over $9,500 and they are arrested, fingerprinted and jailed. They will also have to pay back whatever was embezzled. Then I see Brett Favre has not returned $600,000 he obtained in nefarious fashion. Why would the state auditor be more aggressive with getting $9,500 back than $600,000?

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com