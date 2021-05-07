Sound Off Sound Off for May 10, 2021

Truth and lies

The truth is the truth no matter how many times you claim it to be a lie. The only reason to call it a lie daily is because it isn’t the whole truth. Thou doth protest too much!

Homebound

Those that are homebound/bedbound, but are not in nursing homes because family is taking care of them at home, cannot get the vaccines from home health nurses and thus are being left unvaccinated. They are some of our most vulnerable adults! This needs to be remedied soon by the state health department.

Medicaid reality

Let’s be honest about Medicaid expansion, or lack thereof, in Mississippi. It is not because of fiscal concerns or a fear of expanding “big government” (if so, why is Mississippi accepting any federal money?), nor is it somehow based on religious beliefs (wouldn’t a religious person want to help those less fortunate?). The real reason states are not accepting expanded Medicaid is that it is associated with Obamacare. Why not ask the people of Mississippi directly by putting expanded Medicaid on the ballot?

Expansion

I read the news article about Speaker Gunn not wanting to expand Medicaid. It sited the minister who replied that “when we get to Heaven, God is not going to ask you how much money you saved but how much you helped the poor.” As a Christian, I believe God will ask that question of each of us. I do not believe it is our government’s job to do what Jesus said was his followers’ responsibility! It is not Christian to demand our government to take taxpayers’ money and give it to people who have not earned it.

COVID stats

When former President Trump was in office we constantly saw COVID-19 cases and deaths every day and this includes the Sun Herald. Once Biden was elected, the COVID 19 stats disappeared. Surely there have been new cases and additional deaths but those numbers are hidden from the public.

Editor’s note: As mentioned previously, the Sun Herald ended daily reporting of coronavirus numbers after the one-year anniversary of the first case in Mississippi because interest had dropped dramatically in those stories. We are now efforting to write updates when there is a significant change or other update to focus on. Please let continue to let us know what you’d like to see!

