Sound Off Sound Off for May 9, 2021

Louisiana visitors

In the Bay, we love the Louisiana residents that come over and spend their money. It’s funny. We moved here many years ago from the city. We follow the local laws. For example, we abide by stop signs and one way street signs, drive the designated speed limit, etc. Why can’t our visitors do the same? Oh, I forgot. They are smart and know that tickets are not issued for traffic and parking violations in the Bay.

Thank you

Tuesday night there was rain, thunder and lightning continuously into Wednesday morning.I never expected to see my newspaper. At 7:30 a.m., with umbrella in hand, I went out wishing. There it was in the driveway, double-bagged and dry. Thanks to the carrier in Diamondhead. That was a job above and beyond the call of duty.

All the facts

There have been many opinions expressed about the tragic shooting deaths on I-10. Before the police are vilified further, perhaps we should know all the facts. Who fired the first shot? Did the adult occupant of the car pose an imminent threat to the 4-month-old? Did he indeed kill two people earlier? A thorough impartial investigation should reveal the facts. Then allow the judicial system to run its course.

Police secrets

I think it’s just awful that some local law enforcement agencies refused to share their policy about police shooting suspects. This is not transparent, and leads only to rumors and erosion of trust.

Bashing

A person allegedly kills two people and flees from police to Harrison County with a child in his car then shoots at police and is killed and baby is also. Spend your time stopping these criminals from running. They aren’t the victims, they are the cause.

Judgment error

The vehicle chase and deaths by gunfire on I-10 leaves one to think our police departments need more training when a chase is involved. I counted 21 marked and unmarked police cars. I know those unmarked were police cars because blue lights were flashing in the rear window. I think this is a bit too many.

Here we go

No blame at all for the criminal who put the child in the situation or pointed the gun at police, or killed the two people earlier. How about “what if” the guy had never been a criminal and lived a normal everyday life. I think the child would be alive today.

