Sound Off for May 8, 2021

Tragic

Absolutely tragic the shooting death of a 4-month-old. Don't blame the police. Blame Derrell Smith. Not only did he fire first, he had already allegedly killed people and had kidnapped the baby. The fact that he refused to stop should tell you he had no interest in ever surrendering. I know the police feel awful for the death of the child. I support and thank the police for all they do.

Baby death

Regarding the killing of the baby on I 10: would the police have been so quick to fire so many shots at the car if the hostage was a policeman rather than a baby?

Take their place?

I’ve been reading the Sound Off’s concerning the baby boy that also died in the gun firing. It amazes me how quick people want to jump on the police! I’m wondering how many would take their place for a couple weeks! We have lost so many good policemen due to being killed trying to keep order. The man driving the car knew his child was on board but he still led the police on a chase knowing his child was in danger!

Beyond disturbing

The suspect was surrounded by so many police cars with so many places for police to take cover and give them time to diffuse this horrible situation. Even those of us watching knew the suspect had an infant hostage, yet the police fired a barrage of 20 or more rounds into that car. What is happening to us?

Not a fan

Why was the format of the Sound Off section of the paper changed? Now, instead of being informative, it is more like a homework assignment trying to figure out where one ends and the other begins.

Many opinions

Use Sound Off for the many balanced opinions, not as a single writer's diatribe. For that, write the editor. Hear the many opinions.

Endless

OK, nothing for the fake news to do today so let's pick on Brent Favre. Yep, he was a great hall of fame football player from South Mississippi. The problem is he's a Republican, lets get him!

