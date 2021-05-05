Sound Off Sound Off for May 6, 2021

Protocol?

A murderer was pursued into Gulfport with his months-old baby boy. Every single cop in that death chase knew there was an infant in the car. The car is slowly pushed into the mud and is going nowhere. Take cover and get a negotiator, right? Instead, lead rained liked hail in the ensuing gunfire, killing the suspect and the innocent baby also. There’s even a video of a canine cop holding his dog between his legs and firing with all the other trigger finger happy policemen. This cannot be protocol.

I-10 kill

After seeing the video of the incident on I-10 of the shooting by Mississippi officers of the Louisiana man and child, I have lost all respect for them. For them to fire so many rounds into a vehicle with a child on board is inexcusable.

Gun injuries

I love the liberal posting about guns hospitalizing 550,000 from 2000-16. They make it seem like a lot, and it is, it’s too many. Now lets put it into perspective. That is about 34,000 gun injuries per year. During the same period, there are about 3,000,000 auto injuries yearly. Of those almost 30% are alcohol related. Does this give you a better perspective?

Guns vs. cars

There are no similarities when comparing gun violence to car crashes. Proportionately, people use guns to intentionally harm others much more than those who use cars to do intentionally harm.

Overreaction

I’m appalled at the action of the police forces involved in the death of that baby on I-10. That is the most irresponsible gunfire I’ve ever heard of from police officers. The suspect wasn’t going anywhere, they had him. Why did they open fire on him in his car with a baby in his arms?

Early voting

Looks like MS is also considering early voting options. I can only assume absentee ballots don’t give us enough options in our busy schedules nowadays. I just can’t figure out why states don’t give us all options on other one-day events. Holidays are too rushed. Thanksgiving should at least be a four-day weekend, and Christmas, at least deserves a whole week!

Mutually exclusive

Stop saying “walk-in appointments“ (for COVID-19 vaccinations). The two terms are mutually exclusive! If you have an appointment, you cannot be a walk-in. And vice versa.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com