Sound Off for May 6, 2021

Start spending

We used our stimulus money to pay for HVAC services, a refrigerator, a truck mechanic, a yard worker and a donation. That’s how we grow the economy and keep us working. In addition, those dollars will circulate within my community. So stop worrying about spending.

Just awful

If you are looking for feedback on the Sound Off format, Wednesday’s was awful. I thought there were no Sound Offs at first glance. Go back to the original column down the side of the whole page with bold headlines. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

A question

I’m appalled at the action of the police forces involved in the death of that baby on I-10. That is the most irresponsible gun fire I’ve ever heard of from police officers. The suspect wasn’t going anywhere. They had him. Why did they open fire on him?

Special treatment?

Why is Lickskillet Road in D’Iberville so special that it needs a speed bump? It is a main cut through road to get on Mississippi 67. Who lives on that road that is getting special treatment from City Hall?

Talking head

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson opened his mouth again, this time when asked about early voting Initiative 78 being started to get at least 10 days of early voting in Mississippi, one of six states without it. Instead of giving his opinion as secretary of state, he jumped into the “outside agitator” schtick saying “outside dollars come in try to push into Mississippi. We saw what happened in 2020.” What? We sure did see what happened in 2020 — the safest election in American history by all accounts. We also saw the long voting lines, just like the one I stood in as a 70+ year old that need not be. We need a Secretary of State, not a puppet.

What about Obama?

The “not so fast” Sound Off stated every Republican president since Reagan has increased the debt and Democratic presidents have to deal with it. You forgot to include the liberal hero President Obama, who accounted for nearly $9 trillion in debt, a record among presidents. But rest assured, I don’t think he’ll hold the record much longer. I believe Biden will outdo this number in one term.

Ready to go

I’m about ready to move away from the Coast with all the shootings happening almost every day. It would probably be safer to live in New Orleans.

Needs to stop

After several experiences we have to come to our wits end. Why I am writing out of much concern for people’s lives? We need our police to watch for drivers that do not observe the rules. Yellow is for caution on the street light and drivers all over Gulfport are ignoring yellow and red. Drivers just speed right through the lights. It has got to end. Also pedestrians we were taught to have the right of way. We were crossing in the area marked for pedestrians at Goodwill on U.S. 49 when two drivers drove right in front of us, not acknowledging we were in the crossing area. People are in such a hurry, then not paying attention. What can be done?

