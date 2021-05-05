Sound Off for May 5, 2021

Nice work

I commend Cynthia Walker and her group’s efforts to make pedestrians and bicyclist have a safer experience along U.S. 90. Not until the four cities fronting the highway get serious about enforcing the 45 mph will this be possible. Some serious traffic engineering will be required along with a firm commitment from the cities. The speeding on U.S. 90 is out of control.

Not so fast

Starting with Reagan, every single Republican president has left us with a huge debt. During this time every single Democratic president has left us with a lowered debt. The Republicans spend like drunken sailors, leave a debt, and then tell the country that every time a Democrat comes to office, there is a huge debt. That’s because the Republican president left a big debt for the incoming Democratic president to deal with.

Getting it right

I like knowing what’s going on, so, I read the newspaper and I watch two or three news shows every evening. However, the way newscasters, including anchors, butcher the English language, I can only imagine the pain their English teachers feel when they hear their former pupils on screen.

Where were you?

Thanks so much to the Gulfport Police Department on Monday for directing traffic on Lorraine Road so people could get home and relax after a hard day. Just kidding. You were nowhere. Where were you? You weren’t needed on the interstate. Bad leadership.

No weight

I think the NRA went belly up a few years ago and hasn’t been able to get itself back together as an effective gun advocate organization. In other words, the don’t carry any weight with anyone. Where have you been?

Clean it up

The CVS pharmacy managers need to do a better job of cleaning up the outside of their stores. I don’t shop there for that very reason. Show you care about the appearance of the neighborhood you reside in.

Second chances

If businesses, including the government and casinos would eliminate the ban on all felons maybe you will get more applicants. Many ex-felons are non-violent offenders. Besides, they have served their time and need a leg up. We get more taxes and they get a second chance.

Call the doctor

Why do so many of my fellow senior citizens, when they have a bad ailment, decide to call their old friend who’s never had any medical training for their opinion? That’s nuts. You’re old and things are gonna break down. Call your doctor, not some old long winded know it all. Geez.

Slow down

Gautier Police Department must have been defunded with their budget and the traffic department was a victim. I travel U.S. 90, east and west, daily and it is like a Daytona 500 racetrack with speeding traffic and I never see blue lights flashing to catch speeders.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com