Sound Off for May 4, 2021

Great driving

Slow moving traffic in the left lane is always a hot topic in Sound Off. I was pleasantly surprised yesterday when driving on Pass Road and U.S. 90 to see most slower drivers using the right lane. Thanks to the law abiding drivers who comply with the road rules.

Spending spree

The guy we voted on to be our president turned out to be a drunken sailor. Or, at least he is spending our money like one.

Media nonsense

The Washington Post printed a huge article on the Kentucky Derby and somehow managed to say it should be canceled, because it’s racist, because poor black people can’t afford the society events. Everything’s a far left target these days. I’m a middle-class white guy, and I can’t afford the Derby, and the society mint Julep parties ... but I’ll enjoy it on TV. Next they’ll be canceling the Super Bowl because minorities can’t afford a ticket. Crazy media nonsense.

Keeping it fair

Good grief, no one needs a couple of 300-year-old history examples, or crazy transcendental thought process, to understand why voting rules need to be firmed up. They are needed to keep people, and groups of people, from stuffing the ballot box. That simple.

Gun wisdom

In the 60 years I’ve been around, every election politicians and media start crying for gun control. And during these years gun crimes go down with a better economy and effective measures to curtail crime. Gun violence goes up again when the economy goes bust and some politician needs a diversion and stops measures to curtail crime and focuses on gun control. Basically, if people ain’t happy, free, and know they ain’t never getting out of prison if they start blasting ... they stop shooting. I don’t own a gun, but I can see through six decades of observation ... one gun or a million guns, it ain’t the guns that drive people off the rail.

NRA involved?

I read that U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has partnered with her Republican members to expand the Second Amendment rights to include 18-, 19-, and 20-year-olds that can legally purchase pistols and other firearms. With so many 18-, 19-, and 20-year-old males in Gulfport involved in shootings and killings, I would not think the law enforcement community would support this bill. Is this another NRA supported deal?

One question

The media has pounded us with stories of India’s COVID outbreak for a week. I want to know why travel wasn’t restricted before it was a news story, as common sense would dictate.

Cautionary tale

The story of 9 and 14-year-old children crashing into each other while driving separate vehicles is a cautionary tale. In Diamondhead and Long Beach, and, I’m sure it happens in other cities, daily I see children driving golf carts on city streets. Where are the parents? Where are the police? Something needs to be done before there is a child fatality.

Raising wages

Holidays including Confederate Memorial Day may seem like an unneeded expense to you, but it’s a expense negotiated into the salaries of state and local workers. Do away with the holidays and the wages will need to go up.

