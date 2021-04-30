Sound Off Sound Off for May 3, 2021

Saenger chairs

I totally applaud the much needed restoration of the Saenger theater. But get rid of those uncomfortable chairs! The Saengers would have replaced them 60 years ago. If you don’t believe me, then you have not heard the groans from any one sitting in them from every past production I have attended these past 60 years!

Counseling needed

The boy that burned the dog is in serious need of counseling as are his parents.

To be clear

When someone suggests that “you turn it over to God,” they are referring to the outcome, not the effort!

Pool masks

Someone please tell me why the Seniors in the D'Iberville Seniors Club have to wear a mask when swimming in their pool,, but the swimmers in the Natatorium pool do not have to wear a mask. I wonder who is in charge of making these rules? The rules are easier to understand when applied equally.

Do better

When we moved here from Louisiana my husband told me one day to quit looking at the N.O. news because it was full of shootings and killings. Now the Sun Herald has shootings nearly every week. What happened? Did the bad guys from N.O. move here? We can do better than this. If we don’t control guns, it will turn us into a country we don’t want to be.

False assumption

To the writer that submitted this false assumption that persons against gun control are saying the current level of violence is acceptable. As usual, the writer wants to insinuate that the problem is the gun, not the idiot that decides to kill. Are we going to ban vehicles that can kill when driven by a drunk or a reckless person.

Gunfire

I think the Coast needs to invest in gunfire locators or gunfire detection systems. With the amount of shootings on the rise, I think it would be a good investment to the communities. These detect where gunfire is coming from and the detection could speed up arrival times of the police and possibly catch the culprits.

Bargain exception

It's great that our Coast cities are such a bargain, except for that pesky windstorm insurance. Real estate taxes are low, but flood and windstorm insurance can set you back over $3,000 for even a modest home. Not such a bargain when you consider that.

