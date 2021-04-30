Sound Off Sound Off for May 2, 2021

Dog burned

I was appalled and sickened to read about the poor lab who was set on fire and even had an extension cord wrapped around his neck, by a child less than 12 years old! And nothing can be done about it because the child is too young? Seriously? How about arrest his parents, who are responsible for their child and remove the child from their custody? If this child commits a heinous crime like this at less than 12, what will he/she do at 16?

Disturbing

Very disturbing to see the story of a child torturing an animal with no action. At the very least they should be observed in a mental health facility for a period of time.

Solution or problem?

I read Isabelle Taft’s article on vaccines, and it reminded me of being part of the problem or part of the solution. If people do not want to wear a mask or socially distance when indicated, or receive vaccines, then those people are part of the problem. They will remain the portion of society that can catch the virus and spread it. Those who wear masks, socially distance and get vaccinated are part of the solution to the spread of COVID.

Not your old PTA

Follow me here: HCSD starts a search committee prior to announced retirement. Assistant superintendent not interested in job, but runs search committee. Public kept out of entire search process. Board goes behind doors to whittle applicants down and select winner. All these steps leave the public out. Low and behold, retired asst. superintendent given job without explanation. A day later, the first presser of “new” superintendent stated any public school system’s success must include parental involvement! And no, he wasn’t laughing.

Required for events?

Instead of only targeting lower-income and state employees to be vaccinated, let’s require everybody to show vaccination proof before being allowed to attend any large events such as concerts, festivals, sporting events, etc.

Officers killed

With respect to the tragic death of all citizens killed in violence this past year, the media give no respect to the tragic death of 295 police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in 2020. These men and women protect us all every day. If a crime is committed, everyone calls the police regardless of race. No police officer starts work any day wanting to shoot or kill anyone but reacts to a criminal act committed.

