Sound Off for May 1, 2021

Unneeded expense

To “Clarification,” IMHO (in my humble opinion), the issue isn’t so much that people mourn the dead on different days of the year. After all, the first Memorial Day observance was in Columbus, MS, long before it was a federal holiday. It’s also about the fact that our tax dollars are paid out to state and local employees to stay home for yet another holiday. And no matter how each of us “remember” that war, whether we applaud the rebels or condemn them, it’s an expense we don’t need.

Stay tuned

HCSD is a good district. It has, at different times, been on the edge of being an excellent district. At those times it seemed to hold back and “play it safe.” Progress is risky. Mr. King was never in a position to take the risk. He could lead but in the final decision making, he had to step back as assistant superintendent. It’s a new day for Mr. King. He is now superintendent. It may well be a new day for HCSD as well.

A disgrace

“Other Memorial Day” said we should honor the “men and women that took up arms to defend against federal overreach.” That’s not what they were doing. They were fighting in defense of slavery and were willing to destroy the United States of America in order to retain it. Confederate Memorial Day is a disgrace.

Rose by any other name

The Civil War was fought over whether Southern rich people’s plantation way of life would continue to exist. This included slavery. This was treason and poor whites paid with their lives. If you want to celebrate, go head.

Police killings

To the sound off “That’s How You Do It,” too bad every police encounter isn’t exactly like the one played out in Lucedale. Even in your life, just about every second of your day deals with variables that must be dealt with on the fly. Fortunately for you and me, we’re not dealing with the variable that someone might want to kill us for just doing our jobs. That’s not to say there isn’t any bad apples working in law enforcement, just like there are probably some in your job.

Very lucky

I’d respond to “That’s how you do it” by saying that the Lucedale man is very lucky and should thank his creator that the police chose not to use deadly force!

