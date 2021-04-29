Sound Off Sound Off for April 30, 2021

COVID shots

After reading the article about vaccines at the pharmacy in Diamonhead and Waveland, I called about getting a vaccine. I don’t have health insurance, it dropped due to lost job. I got a COVID vaccine at Lighthouse Pharmacy on Pass Road, no problem. Thanks to Sun Herald for the list and Lighthouse Pharmacy folks for the vaccine and their care.

Clarification

As a part of history, you need to acknowledge the fact that the Confederate States of America seceded from and effectively started the war against the United States of America by firing on and taking Fort Sumter in April 1861. All American soldiers killed in the Civil War are honored every year on Memorial Day. Confederate Memorial Day only honors the Confederate soldiers killed. Confederate Memorial Day may be redundant, but it’s not nonsense. Let people mourn as they feel they need to mourn.

Trans is beautiful

If anyone has ever really known a trans person, they would know that we should never alienate, mock or belittle these lovely humans. I am amazed at their bravery for coming out and being who they are, even as the state governments stir up hate and disdain against them. Transgender is not a mental illness and you would be lucky to have a trans friend, or neighbor, or colleague.

Boondoggle?

What is the big deal about trans students in sports? Is this another far-right boondoggle? Are there really that many transgender children in our schools? Are parents actually allowing their under-age children to undergo major medical procedures before they are mature enough to fully comprehend the life-altering results? I hope not.

Require it

Want to increase COVID vaccination rates? Make vaccination a requirement for SNAP and other forms of government assistance. Also require vaccination for all state employees. After all we require five different vaccinations for entry into our public schools, why shoudn’t we require a COVID vaccination in order to get government money?

Tatonut

Tatonut it is re-opening in Ocean Springs and advertising for workers. They better get a lot because the second their door is open they will be overwhelmingly reminded just how much they are loved.

