Sound Off Sound Off for April 29, 2021

Dead last again

New Hampshire has vaccinated 59.7% of their population; Massachusetts; Connecticut, Vermont and Maine — 53% of theirs — and Mississippi, a whopping 30% of its very small population. Surely we can do better than this?

Dirty business?

The Long Beach Industrial Park is about to get louder and dirtier than a crushed-rock plant. The county zoning administration has been quietly trying to amend zoning regulations to allow for the cleaning and maintenance of railroad tank cars — a hazardous business to get into. Residents had better challenge this at the May 20 Board of Supervisors meeting. Or at least learn the history of such operations in other parts of the country.

That’s how you do it

A Lucedale man was arrested alive after pulling out a gun during a traffic stop, after 1 a.m. He resisted and disobeyed the officers commands. What say y’all who justify police killings?

Backward thinking

The majority of Mississippi residents are in favor of legislation to allow grocery stores to sell wine. So what does the brain trust in Jackson decide? They pass a bill allowing liquor stores to deliver. I checked with one of the biggest liquor stores, and the owner said he no intention of taking credit card information over the phone and wanted nothing to do with home delivery. The state ABC would make more money if grocery stores could sell wine!

COVID numbers

I am missing the COVID-19 statistics for the Coast counties. If a day-by-day report is not possible, for whatever reason, could the Sun Herald at least give a weekly summary to let us know how we are doing in new cases, deaths and percentage of people getting the vaccine? With the bad news coming from countries like India, it would be helpful to know if not getting the vaccine might lead us to the same result.

Editor’s note: Yes absolutely, after the one-year anniversary we stopped the daily stories since interest in those had dropped. The goal is now weekly updates.

Part of history

I don't think we should consider Confederate Memorial Day as nonsense. The total number of Americans killed during the Civil War is more than all of the other wars Americans have fought combined. Remembering the men who gave their life during the war is simply a part of history.

