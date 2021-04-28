Sound Off for April 28, 2021

Working together

Greater than 350,000 new COVID-19 infections daily in India. More than 5 million people in U.S. failed to get their second dose of vaccine. Now is not the time to let your guard down. Let’s work together to eradicate this disease.

Way too long

Sound Off posts have gotten way too long and preachy. They used to be short and pithy and much more interesting. Start an essay column for Democrats vs. Republicans.

A little help?

Anybody know where to get bacon-based beer?

Needs fixing

No doubt America is broken. Some believe to fix it, police must be defunded, taxes must be raised, government control over our lives and liberties must be strengthened, and our borders must be removed.

Not buying it

Does anyone really believe there is a love-fest going on in the Legislature? Phil Gunn is a politician waiting for his turn to be governor. The Phil Bryant/Tate Reeves model as it is known. he only time there is cooperation is when a conservative leans to the left. Never the other way around. Today there are fewer backbones in Jackson’s 400 High Street building than at a squid convention. People of all walks are fed up with the garbage presented as good government. Just not believable.

Knowing better

The article pertaining to federal workers missed the mark. If you tried to get a appointment at the Biloxi VA during the pandemic, you know better. But all got paid sitting at home, on your dime.

Needing morals

Former President Bill Clinton’s close association with pedophiles Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell was probably originally about vacuuming money. The Clintons are always about that. But he was far closer than he has admitted, which is a lot like his lies about Monica Lewinsky, until the evidence caught up with him. Why is he still a darling of the Democrats? Do you not care about his morals at all?

Not another one

Let me guess what’s being built close to Sam’s Club on old U.S. 49? Another dollar store? We just have too many rich people here.

Needs to stop

I went to pay my car tag and the clerk’s office was closed for Confederate Memorial Day. You’ve got to be kidding. After all we’ve endured with the new state flag, BLM, removing confederate statues and names off buildings and military bases, we still have a holiday celebrating treason and sedition. Celebrate it on the Memorial Day holiday if you must. Good grief. How do we stop this nonsense?

Road issues

There is a huge pothole on Government Street in Northwood Hills. Wish we had a City Councilperson in Ward 7 that paid attention to these things.

