Sound Off Sound Off for April 27, 2021

Balloon release

At a recent outdoor remembrance over the death of a family member, the family released several bundles of balloons as part of the ceremony. Those balloons soared off with the wind, a pretty sight. Unfortunately, those balloons can (and do) kill unsuspecting bird wildlife and various sea creatures that either get tangled up in the ribbons tied to the balloons or by trying to eat the shiny items floating on the water. We sympathize over your family’s tragic loss; however, we ask that any future ceremonies or remembrances by others try to find an alternative and less lethal way of expressing their grief.

Pass Road

Okay Biloxi and Gulfport, you do know that you have to do something in the line of repairs to Pass Road soon. Pass Road is almost unuseable, from gate to gate. Please let us know if there are any plans for repair.

No more balloons

Is there any way to stop people from releasing balloons on the beach? I totally sympathize with them for the pain they are feeling for the loss of someone, but these balloons eventually fall into the water. It is a documented fact that sea life is injured or killed by the plastic. Perhaps the DMR could place ads in the paper or on TV educating the public about this hazard. Someone needs to step up.

Other memorial day

I find it interesting that there is absolutely no mention of Confederate Memorial Day in any of the print media. In the last month alone there has been great attention paid to causes, movements and issues that at least 50% of the population could care less about. So why not some coverage of a single day that reminds us of the sacrifices made by a few good men and women that took up arms to defend against federal overreach some 160 years ago?

Special parking

I applaud Sonic for putting the special needs (handicap) parking near the restrooms. Cedar Lake is like that.

Missing a panel

The Sunday edition has a political cartoon by the Washington Post (very typical of the Washington Post) that portrays lemmings going over a cliff “rushing to judgment.” Meanwhile, a bystander is reading a newspaper from a dispenser. The missing second panel should have the bystander rushing off in front of the lemmings. That is the reality and not the fantasy of the Washington Post.

