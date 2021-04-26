Sound Off for April 26, 2021

It matters

When communicating with words, communication will not be clear without proper grammar, regardless of whether the venue is formal or informal. Grammar matters. Proud to be the grammar jerk.

Vote wisely

The reason Mississippi is near the bottom in nearly everything is the failure of its voters to recognize the positive achievements of the other party. As long as the voters continue to vote the same as they always have, just because they always have, we’ll remain last. Step back and look at the lack of integrity and moral bankruptcy of some high-level Mississippi politicians, yet they’ll still receive your vote.

Your thoughts?

People who are opposed to stricter gun control in the USA are saying they find the current level of gun violence in America to be acceptable. Do you find it acceptable?

What we need

I have Medicare and a private insurance. Neither pays for dental and vision, and hearing coverage is limited. I bought dental insurance and it only pays half except for cleaning. Medicare should cover dental, vision and hearing, the main services we seniors need.

Not open

The letter writer who says the Biden administration has been open and transparent must have missed the administration’s handling of the border crisis where Biden would not allow reporters in to one of the sites where migrants were being held. He was even pressed about this at his first news conference and said he didn’t know when he would allow reporters in. So much for open and transparent.

How doctors work

To “Cause or Coincidence:” Yes, I am a doctor, and no, we do not declare cause without basis. However, we do examine what variables may have changed, and in this patient’s case, it appears to only have been the vaccine. Your assertions are an insult to not just the patient and his family, but to everyone working to determine if other factors were at cause. We will always lean to be cautious and to do no harm to others, even though we are not yet definitely declaring a cause.

Not justified

The ban on trans girls playing sports in Mississippi public schools, colleges and universities is so unnecessary and a very poor use of our legislature’s time and resources. Mississippi has a long history of excluding good, smart people so the brain and talent drain still exists here. My hope is that Gov. Tate Reeves never has a trans child so that while his family is enjoying sports games, one beautiful sweet kid has to sit out and feel the shame of being excluded. Aren’t we better than this unfairness act?

Gas prices

Yep, it’s at least partly Biden’s fault that the gas prices are rising. His administration is aggressively pushing COVID vaccines, the infection rates have coincidentally gone down and people are sensing a ray of hope for the first time in a year. More confidence and they’re out there driving more. More demand, higher prices.

The reason

I can factually explain the increase in fuel costs with just one word: OPEC.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com