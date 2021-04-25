Sound Off for April 25, 2021

Say something

How many more young people have to die due to gun violence before people wake up and realize they need to start talking to police? Get involved. If you know something, say something. If you don’t want to talk to police call CrimeStoppers and give information anonymously to help get criminals off the streets.

Feeling amused

I am amused by all these obviously Trumper Sound Offs being printed now, and am tempted to say to them what they said for four years: “He lost, get over it.”

Not seeing it

It is a big stretch to call a parallel with the George Floyd and Emmett Till cases. Emmett was murdered because the girl lied, was lynched, his body hidden in the river and the jury found them not guilty because they were racist. George was murdered by a cop, improperly doing his job. I do not believe he intended to murder, but regardless he did commit the murder and he has been found gulity. The only parallel is the fact that two individuals were murdered.

Equipment issues

Let’s take all defensive and offensive weapons away from the police and give them some feathers to tickle bad guys throats.

Importance of family

This world seems to be dismissing the importance on family, and how the absence of a father and mother can influence children in their own ways. Someone has be brave enough to show statistics on crime coming from perpetrators from dysfunctional families. For some reason, the good things that have happened during the history of the world are dismissed for a new way of thinking that, in this writer’s opinion, will result in total destruction of life as we know it.

Better coverage

I’ve been looking for a article about Chicago. This past weekend 27 people were shot and five are dead. A 7-year-old child was shot to death in a McDonald’s drive thru. Where’s the outrage, journalists?

Gun questions

Children are dying by guns they are not allowed to have. In all of the reporting, no one seems to have asked where are these children getting the guns. This tragedy plagues families across the Coast, the state and the nation. The children can’t buy them so where are they getting them from?

One way

Instead of Washington, D.C., becoming a state, why not just make it part of Maryland?

Make you crazy

Text messages must drive all you grammar sticklers crazy.

