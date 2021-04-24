Sound Off for April 24, 2021

Just wondering

When is the Martin Bluff Bridge scheduled for completion in Gautier? Construction delays have gone on long enough.

Boycott needed

Big businesses like Coca-Cola and Delta weight in on U.S. politics, yet ignore China’s human rights violations. These businesses are supporting the Olympics in China. Boycott them all.

A prediction

I predict by the time everybody has an electric vehicle the price to keep it charged will be outrageous, and when the batteries go bad it will be cheaper to buy another than to replace the batteries. The batteries will be so valuable theft will rampant.

Get it right

Remember how, in the days after the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, we were told by the New York Times and the rest of the Fourth Estate that Capitol Hill Police Officer Sicknick was killed with a fire extinguisher by a group of deranged Trump supporters who were labeled domestic terrorists? We’ve learned he died of a stroke. Was the media irresponsible or intentional?

Fair election?

I will never admit Biden legitimately won just because you can’t comprehend the possibility that maybe everything wasn’t on the up and up.

Somewhat skeptical

I’m not against anything that’ll clean up the air or water, but Biden claiming he is going to reduce emissions and save the planet is pure politics. It’s like Alabama piling up a ninety point lead over Iona and putting in the freshman quarterback to run out the clock. Instead the young quarterback throws a short pass or two, adds on a couple more touchdowns against an already beaten Iona team in front of an emptied stadium, then runs around boasting about his winning the game.

A few questions

Why do Sonic drive-ins have to have designated handicapped parking spots? And why are they the furthest parking spots from the restaurant which no one goes into anyhow?

Talk about it

Avoiding discussing current events is not the answer. Teachers could direct the conversations as a debate, mock courtroom, or book report style. Comments should contain factual references. The teacher can mediate impartially. Avoiding conflict leads to anger and resentment. Just ask any married couple.

Crazy ideas

These Sound Offs are beginning to look as if small confused children trying to act like adults are writing them. Where do you come up with this nonsense? No parent or student is required to attend the graduation ceremony. And no one is requiring voters to pass a knowledge test. Who fills your heads with these ideas?

