Sound Off Sound Off for April 23, 2021

Involuntary vs. voluntary

School graduation ceremonies will have limited attendance to lower the risk of COVID for students and parents, who must attend, whether by procedure or by tradition. Coliseum guests attend functions entirely at their own risk, no one is asking or making them attend. The difference is clear.

Hewes’ op-ed

Mayor Hewes did a good job with his opinion in Sunday’s paper. As business owner on Creosote Road, it is critical that the traffic flow is improved if not our business is going to suffer even more that it already has. Home Depot is a real challenge to leave. There are solutions to the problems, and it’s imperative that all citizens work together for a beneficial resolution to both sides!

Qualified to vote

To the individual who believes one must demonstrate they have “listened to the issues and heard candidates’ platforms in order to make an informed vote,” I suggest one question if we must qualify a new voter: “Who won the election for president?” Any answer other than Joe Biden disqualifies their voter registration.

So confused

We attended church in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. We have received both doses of the vaccine. The overwhelming question is, should we continue to wear a mask? With so many mixed messages, I am so confused. So, if you are a person in good health and have been vaccinated, do you continue to wear a mask?

Editor’s note: The Mississippi health department still recommends everyone, vaccinated or not, wear a face mask at all times during in-person services and events.

Perfect example

Limiting voters based on knowledge of candidates and issues is voter suppression. Who gets to evaluate? How do you separate fact from fiction? What about candidates that lie? Immigrants seeking citizenship know more than the average American-born citizen. Be careful what you ask for.

Real hate

The Sound Off that equated wearing a MAGA hat to hate tells you all you need to know. The most collective hate I have seen in decades came from the left toward Trump supporters for the last four years. Pre-pandemic MAGA policy years brought us some of the most economic successful years in history with historic benefits to minorities.

